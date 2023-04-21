RES producers turn to market

Renewable Energy Source producers are turning to the market and to bilateral contracts with industry, looking for increased returns from the high prices of the current situation.

In a period of less than a month since the implementation of the legislative regulation that enables the temporary suspension of operational support contracts for up to two years, the Administrator of Renewable Energy Sources and Guarantees of Origin has already been notified of the first requests.

RES producers are requesting the termination of their contract, which means they will stop receiving a guaranteed price for the green kilowatt-hours they produce for a period of two years, and its reactivation with his delivery, with a corresponding extension of their original 20-year contract. They also started knocking on the doors of industrial consumers for the signing of two-year bilateral contracts.

The reason the RES producers are turning their backs on the guaranteed prices they managed to secure in the long term through auctions is that in the market, after the imposition of the ceiling, RES producers are paid at 85 euros/MWh, much higher than the prices of €65-70/MWh that most projects have “locked in” and far above the €50-55/MWh a few others have secured.