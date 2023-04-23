ECONOMY TAXATION

Undeclared rented luxury villas found on Mykonos

The Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) announced on Friday that it has identified tax evasion in excess of 1 million euros from a short-term real estate rental platform on the island of Mykonos.

Through cross-sweeping and audits, the tax administration has found that almost 200 ultra-luxury residences on Mykonos were advertised and rented through the website without any documents and without being declared to the tax office.

Many additional services were also offered, such as providing service staff, organizing parties and dinners, or renting luxury cars and yachts. Tax evasion topped €5,000 per asset.

Property Taxation

