ECONOMY

CEOs join effort to produce executives of the future

CEOs join effort to produce executives of the future
[AMNA]

The ties between the business world and Greek universities are being strengthened by the participation of CEOs and presidents of large companies operating in Greece in the advisory board of the postgraduate program in business administration of the University of Athens.

The decision is part of a wider effort to interconnect education with the productive process and the labor market. The aim of the University of Athens MBA is to equip graduates with the necessary skills that will help them become protagonists in the business arena.

The advisory board of the MBA includes Vassilis Apostolopoulos (Athens Medical Group), Theodosis Michalopoulos (Microsoft Greece, Cyprus & Malta), Evangelos Mytilineos (Mytilineos Energy and Metals), Alexandros Sarrigeorgiou (Eurolife FFH), Costanza Sbokou-Constantakopoulou (Phaea Resorts), Melina Travlos (Neptune Lines Shipping & Managing Enterprises), Theodore Tryfon (Elpen) and Vassilis Fourlis (Fourlis).

Education Business

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Strong demand for IT professionals
ECONOMY

Strong demand for IT professionals

BC Partners acquires Metropolitan College
ECONOMY

BC Partners acquires Metropolitan College

Thrivest’s plans for Attica
BANKING

Thrivest’s plans for Attica

Mytilineos buys into hydrogen down under
BUSINESS

Mytilineos buys into hydrogen down under

Supermarket turnover expands 8.2% in Q1
ECONOMY

Supermarket turnover expands 8.2% in Q1

PPC to acquire Fondul’s equity stakes in Romania
ECONOMY

PPC to acquire Fondul’s equity stakes in Romania