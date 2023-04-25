CEOs join effort to produce executives of the future

The ties between the business world and Greek universities are being strengthened by the participation of CEOs and presidents of large companies operating in Greece in the advisory board of the postgraduate program in business administration of the University of Athens.

The decision is part of a wider effort to interconnect education with the productive process and the labor market. The aim of the University of Athens MBA is to equip graduates with the necessary skills that will help them become protagonists in the business arena.

The advisory board of the MBA includes Vassilis Apostolopoulos (Athens Medical Group), Theodosis Michalopoulos (Microsoft Greece, Cyprus & Malta), Evangelos Mytilineos (Mytilineos Energy and Metals), Alexandros Sarrigeorgiou (Eurolife FFH), Costanza Sbokou-Constantakopoulou (Phaea Resorts), Melina Travlos (Neptune Lines Shipping & Managing Enterprises), Theodore Tryfon (Elpen) and Vassilis Fourlis (Fourlis).