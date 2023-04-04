BC Partners acquires Metropolitan College

BC Partners on Monday announced the signing of an agreement to acquire the majority equity stake in Metropolitan College and IEK AKMI, two top education centers in Greece, for an undisclosed sum.

Under the terms of the agreement, Constantinos and Kalliopi Rodopoulou – the founders of the education group – will remain as shareholders and continue supporting the business.

The group operates a network of 27 education centers in all major cities in the country, offering international and innovative education to more than 22,000 students on a wide range of academic and professional sectors.

The agreement is the second investment by BC Partners GR Investment LP, a special investment vehicle of BC Partners, a group that has invested more than 6 billion euros in Greece with investments on Pharmathen, Pet City, Wind and Nova.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and completion is expected by the end of the second quarter of 2023. Deloitte and Karatzas & Partners acted as advisers to BC Partners.