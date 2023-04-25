ATHEX: Benchmark drops below 1,100 points

Greek banks may have had a boost from Standard & Poor’s ratings, but on the stock market they suffered significant losses on Tuesday that weighed heavily on the entire market. As a result, the benchmark at Athinon Avenue dropped below the 1,100-point mark, with just a handful of blue chips resisting the pressure.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,090.53 points, shedding 1.35% from Monday’s 1,105.42 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.46% to end up at 2,640.89 points.

The banks index underperformed, falling 3.13%. National dropped 4.52%, Alpha eased 3.54%, Piraeus parted with 2.91% and Eurobank gave up 1.81%. Among the other blue chips, Aegean Airlines declined 3.75%, Quest Holdings was down 2.68% and Ellaktor conceded 2.21%, while ElvalHalcor grew 3.66%, Viohalco improved 2.12% and Piraeus Port grabbed 1.04%.

In total 32 stocks secured gains, 74 recorded losses and 10 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 66.2 million euros, up from Monday’s €50.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.12% to close at 106.91 points.