ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Benchmark drops below 1,100 points

ATHEX: Benchmark drops below 1,100 points

Greek banks may have had a boost from Standard & Poor’s ratings, but on the stock market they suffered significant losses on Tuesday that weighed heavily on the entire market. As a result, the benchmark at Athinon Avenue dropped below the 1,100-point mark, with just a handful of blue chips resisting the pressure.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,090.53 points, shedding 1.35% from Monday’s 1,105.42 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.46% to end up at 2,640.89 points.

The banks index underperformed, falling 3.13%. National dropped 4.52%, Alpha eased 3.54%, Piraeus parted with 2.91% and Eurobank gave up 1.81%. Among the other blue chips, Aegean Airlines declined 3.75%, Quest Holdings was down 2.68% and Ellaktor conceded 2.21%, while ElvalHalcor grew 3.66%, Viohalco improved 2.12% and Piraeus Port grabbed 1.04%.

In total 32 stocks secured gains, 74 recorded losses and 10 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 66.2 million euros, up from Monday’s €50.6 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 1.12% to close at 106.91 points. 

Stocks

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ATHEX: Profit taking on relatively low turnover
STOCKS

ATHEX: Profit taking on relatively low turnover

ATHEX: Bourse rises for fifth week in a row
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse rises for fifth week in a row

ATHEX: Bourse slide contained at auctions
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse slide contained at auctions

ATHEX: Bourse on the ones as streak ends
STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse on the ones as streak ends

ATHEX: Banks lead bourse to more gains
STOCKS

ATHEX: Banks lead bourse to more gains

ATHEX: Fourth week of growth in a row
STOCKS

ATHEX: Fourth week of growth in a row