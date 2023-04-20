ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Bourse slide contained at auctions

Thursday’s bourse session at Athinon Avenue proved to be the second in a row with losses for most stocks, although in the closing auctions the main index contained its decline and the banks index actually swung into gains. Turnover dropped to the lowest level in almost two weeks, but Friday’s session is expected to make up for it.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) General Index closed at 1,106.57 points, shedding 0.41% from Wednesday’s 1,111.11 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.35% to end up at 2,678.79 points.

The banks index rebounded 0.23%, as Eurobank earned 1.06%, National grabbed 0.56% and Alpha edged up 0.04%, while Piraeus gave up 1.73%.

Sarantis conceded 3.57%, Ellaktor parted with 2.63%, Lamda Development lost 1.43% and OTE telecom declined 1.23%, whereas EYDAP improved 0.89% and Coca-Cola HBC rose 0.56%.

In total 40 stocks secured gains, 61 sustained losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 80.1 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €95.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.54% to close at 107.89 points.

Stocks

