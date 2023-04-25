ECONOMY PRIVATIZATIONS

Six bidders short-listed for the operation of Argostoli Marina

Τhe Board of Directors of the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (TAIPED) on Monday proceeded to the short-listing of the interested investment parties that meet the criteria to participate in the second phase (submission of binding offers) of the tender for the concession of port operation services (berthing services and other services) and the right to use, operate, manage and develop Argostoli Marina on Cephalonia for 35 years.

They are Α1 Yacht Trade Consortium SA, Aktor Concessions SA-Nafpigoplastiki, D Marinas Hellas Single Member SA, Lamda Marinas Investments SMSA, Noam Cohen, and TEKAL SA.

Privatizations

