Households’ available income up 10.9% in Q4 of 2022

The available income of Greek households and nonprofit institutions offering services to households grew 10.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022, totaling 34.94 billion euros, from €31.52 billion in the same period in 2021, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said in a report on Tuesday.

The statistics service also said that final consumption spending grew 11.2% in the same period to €33.7 billion, while the savings rate fell to -7.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from -6.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Private investments (gross fixed capital investments) by non-financial companies totaled €4 billion, or 21.5% as a percentage of gross added value (21% in the fourth quarter of 2021).

The external balance of goods and services recorded a deficit of €8.51 billion in Q4 2022, from a deficit of €6.27 billion in 2021, with imports totaling €32.48 billion (up €6.33 billion) and exports totaling €23.98 billion (up €4.1 billion).