ECONOMY

Households’ available income up 10.9% in Q4 of 2022

Households’ available income up 10.9% in Q4 of 2022
[Intime News]

The available income of Greek households and nonprofit institutions offering services to households grew 10.9% in the fourth quarter of 2022, totaling 34.94 billion euros, from €31.52 billion in the same period in 2021, the Hellenic Statistical Authority said in a report on Tuesday.

The statistics service also said that final consumption spending grew 11.2% in the same period to €33.7 billion, while the savings rate fell to -7.1% in the fourth quarter of 2022 from -6.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021. Private investments (gross fixed capital investments) by non-financial companies totaled €4 billion, or 21.5% as a percentage of gross added value (21% in the fourth quarter of 2021).

The external balance of goods and services recorded a deficit of €8.51 billion in Q4 2022, from a deficit of €6.27 billion in 2021, with imports totaling €32.48 billion (up €6.33 billion) and exports totaling €23.98 billion (up €4.1 billion).

Economy Taxation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cash reserve allowed for economic recovery
GIORGOS HOULIARAKIS

Cash reserve allowed for economic recovery

Government to spend another 800 mln euros on pensioners, farmers, subsidies
ECONOMY

Government to spend another 800 mln euros on pensioners, farmers, subsidies

Tax incentives luring Greeks from abroad
ECONOMY

Tax incentives luring Greeks from abroad

Taxman to force negligent companies to send their receipts
ΤΑΧΑΤΙΟΝ

Taxman to force negligent companies to send their receipts

Greek economic rebound to slow next year as energy costs curb growth
ECONOMY

Greek economic rebound to slow next year as energy costs curb growth

Tax authorities ready to pounce
ECONOMY

Tax authorities ready to pounce