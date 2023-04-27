China, Greece explore deeper cooperation

Greek and Chinese officials and business representatives explored ways of boosting bilateral cooperation in shipping and trade during an investment event held in Piraeus on Tuesday.

The event was organized by Shanghai’s Pilot Free Trade Zone Lingang Special Area at the premises of Piraeus Port Authority (OLP), a member of China’s Cosco Shipping group.

As the economic powerhouse of China, Shanghai has always been an ideal destination for foreign investment, said Chen Jinshan, a member of the Standing Committee of CPC Shanghai Municipal Committee.

“I hope that representatives of public and private sectors can deepen their dialogue and further cooperate with each other for the sake of the people and the interests of nations,” he said.

Zhao Yihuai, deputy director of Lingang Special Area Administration, said Lingang Special Area has become an engine of Shanghai’s economy, and its establishment is an important move to demonstrate China’s clear-cut attitude toward opening up and economic globalization, he said.

“We wish to work together with the Greek side to make bilateral shipping and port cooperation bigger and stronger,” Chinese Ambassador to Greece Xiao Junzheng said.

Manolis Koutoulakis, secretary-general of the Greek Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Island Policy, said Greece and China have already had an important experience in Piraeus and both sides have mutual interests in widening those relations. [Xinhua]