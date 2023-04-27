ATHEX: Benchmark practically a non-mover

After a very narrow session at the Greek stock market, with few fluctuations, the benchmark posted minor losses on Thursday, as the bourse appeared to be lacking clear direction, hence also the further reduction in turnover. Foreign pressures due to international concerns about the credit sector were offset by consecutive reports that praised the local market.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,096.01 points, shedding 0.04% from Wednesday’s 1,096.42 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index also contracted 0.04% to end at 2,653.44 points, while mid-caps rose 1.34%.

The banks index declined 0.41%, as Alpha and Eurobank both dropped 1.27% and Piraeus eased 0.09%, while National advanced 1.30%. Viohalco soared 7.94% and ElvalHalcor jumped 3.91%, just as Athens Water (EYDAP) parted with 5.88% and Terna Energy gave up 1.67%.

In total 54 stocks posted gains, 42 suffered losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 57.3 million euros, down from Wednesday’s €63.9 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.54% to close at 106.96 points.