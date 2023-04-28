ATHEX: Five-week rising streak is snapped

April has ended for the bourse benchmark with a monthly growth of 2.89%, reversing the decline observed in March, but week-on-week it suffered losses that were extended on Friday on a day with a downward trend for almost the entire session, led by banks and utilities. The weekly drop has therefore put an end to a streak of five weeks of gains at the bourse.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,085.11 points, shedding 0.99% from Thursday’s 1,096.01 points. On a weekly basis it declined 2.36%.

The large-cap FTSE-25 index also contracted 1.11% to end at 2,624.08 points.

The banks index declined 2.37%, as Eurobank parted with 3.25%, Alpha gave up 2.32%, National eased 1.86% and Piraeus slid 1.38%.

In total 43 stocks collected gains, 63 sustained losses and 15 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 56.8 million euros, down from Thursday’s €57.3 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.21% to close at 106.74 points.