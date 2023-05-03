ECONOMY

Foreclosures, other court operations to be suspended for elections

Foreclosures, other court operations to be suspended for elections

Court operations and auctions of foreclosed homes will be suspended from May 17 to 24, due to the national elections on May 21, according to a circular by Justice Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras released on Tuesday.

Specifically, the circular outlined that civil and criminal court operations in Athens and Thessaloniki will be suspended from May 17 to 26.

Criminal cases at the hearing stage before May 17 that need to continue beyond that date will do so.

Also exempted from the suspension are criminal cases in which the detention deadline for the detainees is due.

Details on immediate detention (flagrant crimes) and injunctions for suspension of actions will be regulated by related local courts.

The auction of foreclosed properties is suspended from May 17 to 23, while land registries staffed by the civil service will suspend operations from May 19 to 22.

Elections

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
PM unveils economic plan for new term
ECONOMY

PM unveils economic plan for new term

Cyprus cuts VAT to 0% for certain products
ECONOMY

Cyprus cuts VAT to 0% for certain products

Epsilon Net completes takeover of Netera
ECONOMY

Epsilon Net completes takeover of Netera

Nine in 10 businesses can’t find staff
ECONOMY

Nine in 10 businesses can’t find staff

Passenger traffic in Athens airport up 26.8% in April
ECONOMY

Passenger traffic in Athens airport up 26.8% in April

Deadline for Attiki Odos offers extended to July 10
ECONOMY

Deadline for Attiki Odos offers extended to July 10