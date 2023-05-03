Foreclosures, other court operations to be suspended for elections

Court operations and auctions of foreclosed homes will be suspended from May 17 to 24, due to the national elections on May 21, according to a circular by Justice Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras released on Tuesday.

Specifically, the circular outlined that civil and criminal court operations in Athens and Thessaloniki will be suspended from May 17 to 26.

Criminal cases at the hearing stage before May 17 that need to continue beyond that date will do so.

Also exempted from the suspension are criminal cases in which the detention deadline for the detainees is due.

Details on immediate detention (flagrant crimes) and injunctions for suspension of actions will be regulated by related local courts.

The auction of foreclosed properties is suspended from May 17 to 23, while land registries staffed by the civil service will suspend operations from May 19 to 22.