ECONOMY

Passenger traffic in Athens airport up 26.8% in April

Athens International Airport experienced a remarkable surge in passenger traffic in April, with a total of 2,136,956 travelers – an increase of 26.8% compared to the same period last year and 7.6% from April 2019. Both domestic and international passenger traffic exceeded the levels of 2022, with a growth of 20.5% and 29.8%, respectively. In comparison to 2019, there was a 15.3% increase in domestic traffic and a 4.4% increase in international traffic.

Between January and April, passenger traffic reached 6.6 million, representing an increase of 47.5% from the corresponding period in 2022 and 4% from 2019. Domestic and international traffic grew by 33.8% and 54.7% compared to 2022 levels, respectively, and 5.2% and 3.4%, respectively, compared to 2019 levels.

During the first four months of 2023, there were 59,357 scheduled flights, a rise of 19.3% from 2022 and 2.9% from 2019. Domestic flights increased by 11.6% and 6.5% from 2022 and 2019, respectively, while international flights rose by 25.8% and 0.3%, respectively. [AMNA]

Travel

