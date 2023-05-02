ATHEX: Most stocks left behind in late rally

The closing auctions turned things around at the Greek stock market on Tuesday, at the start of the trading week, offering the benchmark marginal gains despite the majority of stocks ending up in the red. International banking concerns appeared to have minimal impact on local credit sector stocks, while construction companies led the rebound.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,087.49 points, adding 0.22% to Friday’s 1,085.11 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.18% to end up at 2,628.82 points, while mid-caps contracted just 0.01%.

The banks index advanced 0.18%, as Piraeus earned 1.12% and Alpha grabbed 0.31%, while Eurobank conceded 1.56% and National slipped 0.11%.

Athens Water (EYDAP) augmented 3.81%, Ellaktor collected 3.24%, Lamda Development climbed 3.04% and Aegean Air rose 2.31%, but Viohalco sank 3.32% and ElvalHalcor lost 2.99%.

In total 45 stocks secured gains, 58 endured losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 65.7 million euros, up from last Friday’s €56.8 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.54% to 107.32 points.