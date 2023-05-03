ECONOMY ECONOMY

One in two Greeks bought a smartphone in the last 12 months

Almost every other Greek acquired a smartphone in the last year, with a survey by Focus Bari showing the Greeks are avid buyers of the handsets.

The survey, carried out in the first half of March, showed that 44% of Greeks bought a smartphone in the last 12 months, which is the fifth highest rate among 18 countries, trailing only Mexico, China, the United Arab Emirates and India.

Over 60% of respondents said the price was the main criterion for their purchase, while the brand plays the primary role for 34% of buyers.

Notably, only 7-8% consider data security and the sustainable features of a handset to play any role in their purchases.

