Lost ground in digital transition can be regained

Greece’s progress in the field of digital transformation is significant, but the road ahead is still long, the ‘Technology Summit: Shaping the digital transition’ conference organized last Thursday by Moneyreview.gr heard Digital Governance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis say.

The creation of gov.gr has been pivotal, with significant benefits for citizens and businesses, however there is still room for improvement in areas like justice and foreign investment.

The lost ground can be regained thanks to the digital projects of the Recovery Fund and it will take two to three years for the changes to become evident.

