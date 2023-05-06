Deadline extension likely for tax declarations

This month’s general election, combined with the Greeks’ habit of submitting their tax statement at the last minute, is expected to lead the Finance Ministry to extend the process.

In the 35 days the electronic portal has been open for the submission of declarations, only 10% of them have been submitted.

The rate of submission is extremely low as, on average, around 17,500 statements are submitted daily. In order to complete the process without extension, namely by June 30, 110,000 declarations per day will have to be submitted from now on, which seems unlikely. Extensions are no longer the exception, but the rule.