Fewer Greeks at risk of poverty

Just over one in four citizens in Greece was at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2022, a percentage lower than in 2021 and of course compared to the years of the deep recession, when the corresponding ratio was almost one in three, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT). About 2,722,000 people were in this adverse situation.

Those with a low level of education, women and the unemployed are now most vulnerable, and even those who are not among the very poor are largely unable to afford leisure activities or take up a hobby.

The figures ELSTAT announced on Monday also show that although the economic inequality index fell in 2022 (regarding 2021 incomes), inequalities persist: The poorest 25% of the population has only 10.3% of the total national disposable income, while the richest 25% of the population has 45.3% of the total national disposable income.

The percentage of the population at risk of poverty or social exclusion in 2022 fell to 26.3% from 28.3% in 2021. This is the lowest percentage of the 2015-2022 period, while the drop of two percentage points compared to 2021 is largely related to the fact that the 2021 figures are for 2020 incomes, which were reduced for much of the population due to the massive restrictions on economic activity caused by the lockdowns in the first year of Covid-19.

However, for a part of the population incomes increased precisely because of the pandemic, as 14.6% of households stated that their income increased during the last 12 months, 15% that it decreased, while for 70.4% of households it remained the same.

Just over 26% stated that the main reason for an increase or decrease in income was the pandemic, of whom 6.1% said that their income increased and 20% that it decreased. However, the average equivalent individual disposable income increased in 2022 by 8.8% compared to the year before and stood at 10,832 euros – almost at 2012 levels.

The percentage of the population at risk of poverty after collecting their pensions and benefits amounted to 18.8%.