Partners in Democracy project announced

The US Embassy in Greece and the Delphi Economic Forum, in collaboration with Art in Embassies, on Tuesday announced the Partners in Democracy initiative, scheduled for May 24 and 25 in Athens.

Partners in Democracy will host young leaders, civil society representatives and prominent experts from Greece, the US and around the world to discuss how they can work together to preserve democracy and promote diversity and inclusion in societies.

In this context, the US Embassy in Athens and the Delphi Economic Forum are organizing the Partners in Democracy Symposiumat the National Gallery on May 25. The symposium will feature diverse voices with a range of views on addressing the challenges facing democracy, such as social inequalities, misinformation and the rise of authoritarianism. Participants will also explore how art can help strengthen democracy, how cities can serve as platforms for inclusion, and how democracy can be preserved and strengthened for future generations.

On May 24, the US Embassy, in collaboration with the State Department’s Art in Embassies, will launch the traveling exhibition “A More Perfect Union: American Artists and the Currents of Our Time,” to be hosted at the Acropolis Museum. The exhibition, which is sponsored by the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports, is part of Arts in Embassies’ Democracy Collection and features some of the best-known contemporary American artists, including Bruce Nauman, Yoko Ono, Christine Sun Kim, Edward Ruscha and Carrie Mae Weems. It focuses on issues of equality, freedom, justice and other fundamental principles of democracy and will travel to many capitals around the world throughout the year.

The opening of the exhibition will take place in Athens, as the birthplace of democracy, and will connect modern democratic values with their ancient roots. It will be open to the public until May 30, in the temporary exhibition hall of the Acropolis Museum.

The Democracy Collection was realized with the cooperation of The Boeing Company, Ford Foundation, Doris Duke Foundation, as well as the support of United Airlines, Microsoft, AT&T, Salamander Hotels and Resorts, as well as many individual philanthropists and collectors. The opening of the Democracy Collection exhibition in Athens is sponsored by the Tsakos Group of Companies.