Alexandroupoli port set for 24-million-euro upgrade

Greece has secured 24 million euros in European Union funding to upgrade its northern Aegean Sea port of Alexandroupoli, privatization agency TAIPED said on Wednesday.

Alexandroupoli has been used by US military ships to unload munitions and move them to the eastern flank of NATO.

It is also expected to become an important entry point for energy to Europe, with Gastrade developing a floating gas and regasification unit off the city, while Greece and Bulgaria have been looking to revive a pipeline project to transport crude oil from the port to Bulgaria’s Black Sea port of Burgas.

The EU funds will be used for dredging works and the construction of road infrastructure, TAIPED said in a statement, adding that an adviser will work on a business plan.

Αthens last year called off the sale of a 67% stake in the port, saying it was too valuable to relinquish. [Reuters]

