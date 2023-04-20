PM outlines plans for development of Ionian islands

The 2030 regional development plan for the Ionian islands includes over 260 projects budgeted at 1.3 billion euros, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Corfu on Wednesday.

He noted that funds for the program will come from the EU’s NSRF, the Public Investments Program, the “Antonis Tritsis” program and the Recovery Fund.

“Island policy was at the center of our government’s priorities. If we have already achieved a lot, we can achieve a lot more from now on,” Mitsotakis said.

Naming some of the projects included in the plan, Mitsotakis mentioned road infrastructure (particularly the Argostoli-Poros section on Kefalonia, and the submarine power cable of Lefkada), the major issue of managing household waste, the ongoing repairs from storm damage and the investments in works to prevent further damage from weather phenomena.

He also highlighted the three new airports on Corfu, Kefalonia and Zakynthos. The premier referred to the impressive number of tourist arrivals but warned that the country also needed to invest in protecting its cultural heritage, highlighting especially the old town of Corfu.