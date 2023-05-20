ECONOMY TOURISM

New arrival in five-star hospitality on Paros

In July Grivalia Hospitality is set to launch its new five-star boutique hotel, named Avant Mar, at Naoussa on the island of Paros.

Work on this 20 million-euro investment has lasted three-and-a-half years; it will contribute in the creation of over 80 jobs.

The 38-room unit, following the refurbishment of the old Piperi hotel, will also feature the Matsuhisa Paros restaurant, exactly 20 years since the launch of Matsuhisa Mykonos, the first open-air Matsuhisa restaurant in the world.

Grivalia Hospitality’s portfolio of hotels will exceed €1.5 billion when its investment plan is completed within the next three years.

