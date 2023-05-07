Porto Carras marina becomes luxury cruise ship destination

Porto Carras resort in Halkidiki, Central Macedonia, northern Greece is becoming a new destination for international luxury cruise ships.

Its port facility, Porto Carras Marina SA, has received the ISPS security certification based on the security requirements of Regulation 725/2004 EC, to welcome and accommodate large yachts and cruise ships in a safe environment under full supervision.

The maximum length of yachts that can be served by the marina berths is 60 meters with a draft of 4-6 meters, and the demarcation of anchorage at 750 m from the marina entrance is added, so that cruise ships are served without limitation of length or draft.