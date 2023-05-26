ECONOMY BUSINESS

Attica opens a store at Athens Airport

Attica Department Stores is targeting foreign tourists, especially those coming from third countries and making tax-free purchases, with its new 400-square meter store under the Attica Selections brand, which has opened an outlet at Athens International Airport.

Moreover, the company’s tax-free sales recorded a significant 52% increase in the year’s first quarter, compared to the same quarter last year, gradually recovering from the great decline noted in the previous three years due to the pandemic and the absence of Chinese tourists until last year.

The large purchases made by American and Arab tourists offset the losses. 

