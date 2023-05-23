Financial aid for SMEs in tourism

The new cycle of subsidies for tourism investments has begun, only this time it excludes business plans on Mykonos and Santorini.

It includes tax subsidies and other incentives, and depending on the size of the business and the region where the business plan is developed, provides help from 25% to 75%.

The total budget of the scheme in question for the year 2023 amounts to 150 million euros, of which €75 million concerns tax exemptions and is to be financed by the public investment budget of the Ministry of Development and Investment.

The second announcement of the “Enhancement of Tourism Investments” regime was published on Friday and the application period begins on June 12 and ends on October 13.

It provides, among other things, support for the establishment, expansion and modernization of hotel units and campsites in order to upgrade the quality of the tourism product.

The investment plans are strengthened with the incentives of the grant (for small businesses as well as medium-sized ones in Rodopi, Evros and Xanthi), tax exemption, leasing subsidy and subsidizing of the cost of employment created for other businesses.