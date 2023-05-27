ECONOMY BUSINESS

Premia Properties REIC sees profits jump

Athens-listed Premia Properties REIC posted significant growth in the year’s first quarter, thanks to the addition of new investment properties but also to the optimization of the performance of the existing portfolio through new, more profitable agreements.

Revenues recorded an annual increase of 30% to 4.2 million euros, while profits before taxes doubled to reach €3.5 million.

In Q1 Premia completed the acquisition of an industrial property that hosts the Ioli mineral water production plant, as well as a building in Xanthi to become a student hall. A plot of land adjacent to the Athens Heart shopping center (pictured) was also acquired. 

Business

