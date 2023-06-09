Ioannina is evolving into a science and technology hub

PwC on Thursday launched its new digital center in the city of Ioannina, northwestern Greece, which boasts an ecosystem of innovative companies seeking skilled staff.

The capital of Epirus has evolved into a magnet for tech companies, including PwC Greece, which opened its second satellite office in Greece after its Tech & Innovation Hub in Patra.

The Epirus Science and Technology Park (pictured) in Ioannina hosts some 30 domestic and foreign corporations that focus on the development of innovative applications and products. That was also where Deloitte Greece launched its new offices last month, planning to hire some 70 employees.