Coffee Island to create coffee residue processing unit

Coffee Island and Coffe-Eco are creating the first industrial unit in Southern Europe to process and reuse espresso coffee residue for creating new products in Patra.

Constantinos Constantinopoulos, Coffee Island’s CEO, said the company will invest 400,000 euros in the startup Coffe-Eco to promote cycle economy projects.

The two companies will set up the first industrial unit in Southern Europe for processing and using coffee residue to create new raw material products for the sectors of dermo-cosmetics, energy, furniture and agriculture.

The new unit will be based in the industrial area of Patra. During the first year of operations, Coffe-Eco estimates to complete the process of 50 tons of coffee residue from Coffee Island shops, accounting for the equal of 9 tons of CO2 emissions.