Iraklio port tender set for another delay

The opening of the binding financial offers for 67% of Iraklio Port Authority had been scheduled for Thursday, but this is no longer expected to happen.

Both contenders have asked to examine the legalization documents of their competitor.

Their new deadline expires early next week, so it is likely that the financial bids will be unsealed at the board meeting next Thursday.

In any case, however, state asset fund TAIPED will request improved offers from both bidders, as the tender is developing into a close-quarters battle between the Italian Grimaldi Group on the one hand and the joint venture of GEK TERNA with Aviareps on the other.

