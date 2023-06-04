ECONOMY ECONOMY

Olympic Village to obtain its own modern shopping center

The board of the Public Employment Service (DYPA) is planning to create a modern shopping center in the facilities of the Olympic Village that have sat largely unused for almost 20 years.

Located north of Athens in Thrakomakedones, the complex contains more than 2,200 houses and 10,000 residents.

A memorandum of cooperation has already been signed with privatization agency TAIPED. It is expected to take at least three years to build the shopping center, which will comprise supermarkets, restaurants, clothing and shoe stores, gyms, beauty salons, cafes, bakeries and banks, as well as sports facilities.

