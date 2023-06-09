DEPA Commercial enters Hungarian Energy Exchange

DEPA Commercial on Thursday announced its entry on the Energy Exchange of Hungary CEEGEX, a move signalling the company’s international expansion and establishing its leading role in energy developments, a company announcement said.

DEPA Commercial has secured natural gas supply license in Hungary and will start activities in the Hungarian market as the first Greek natural gas company on CEEGEX.

Constantinos Xirafas, CEO of DEPA Commercial said the move signalled the strengthening of the company’s international presence and noted that DEPA Commercial has expanded activities in almost all countries in Southeastern Europe, at the same time upgrading Greece’s role in the energy map of the wider region.