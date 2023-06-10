Heron signs deal with Meton Energy

Heron Group on Wednesday announced the signing of long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with RWE Renewables Europe & Australia and PPC Renewables, through their joint venture Meton Energy.

Under the terms of the agreement, Heron will supply approximately 192 gigawatt-hours of green electricity each year.

The PPAs concern three bilateral contracts for the purchase of electricity from respective photovoltaic installations covering a period of 10 and 12 contractual years.

Optimus Energy, a subsidiary of the Heron Group of Companies, supports PPAs by offering long-term representation contracts to solar power plants, covering balancing services and access to the wholesale energy market.

Meanwhile, Optimus Energy and the consortium of RWE and PPC Renewables are innovating, signing the first contracts for representation services with a long-term contractual horizon.