DEPA wins gas supply contract in Moldova

DEPA Commercial is among the winners of an auction for the supply of Moldova with natural gas.

The auction, held by Energocom, covers a significant part of natural gas supply of the Moldovan market during the summer period, with the product to be delivered in the Isaccea/Orlovka interconnection point between Romania and Hungary.

The agreement signals the upgrading of DEPA’s role as a natural gas supplier in the region and contributes to the improvement of supply safety with non-Russian product.

Konstantinos Xifaras, CEO of DEPA Commercial, commenting on the agreement, said the Greek company welcomed the beginning of cooperation with Energocom as a step toward energy solidarity and supply safety for the whole region.