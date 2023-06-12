ECONOMY CONFERENCE

Reimagine Tourism in Greece

Kathimerini is launching its “Reimagine Tourism in Greece” initiative with the inaugural event that will take place this Wednesday from 11.30 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center.

The event is the starting point of a series of events connected with the initiative, with a vision to bring together industry leaders, policy makers and experts to discuss the future of tourism as well as the challenges and opportunities surrounding the promotion of sustainable tourism practices in Greece.

The discussion framework consists of three main sections: From Global to Local level; From Inspiration to Action; and The Vision for the Future.

Participants will have the opportunity to learn about best practices and innovative solutions in sustainable tourism and discuss the role of the state, industry and local communities.

The goal of the Kathimerini initiative is to create a roadmap for a more sustainable and responsible tourism industry in Greece, benefiting both local communities and the industry as a whole. The public debate on the issue aims not only to raise awareness but also to reshape and redefine the tourism agenda in Greece, leading to a new, improved tourism model for the country.

