Athens among world’s top 10 conference destinations

Athens ranked eighth in the world ranking for conference tourism for 2022, according to the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), rising eight places from 2019.

Therefore, the Greek capital now forms part of the top 10 of the world’s most attractive destinations for events and meetings, as announced at the IMEX Frankfurt trade show in late May.

Based on ICCA data, Athens hosted a total of 109 international conferences attended by 40,000 visitors, leaving the city with revenues of 87 million euros.

“Through the municipality’s activities, Athens is dynamically presented in international markets, claims and wins conferences,” said Mayor Kostas Bakoyannis.