ECONOMY

Value of bad loans managed by servicers drops

In the first quarter of 2023, the value of bad loans that have been transferred to funds and are managed by servicers amounted to 70.6 billion euros, registering a decrease of €96 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2022.

This figure concerns the nominal value of the loans transferred and does not include the off-book interest or write-offs made by the banks that transferred the loan portfolio.

Of the total €70.6 billion, €23.6 billion comprises bad business loans, the value of which increased by €34 million, and of that, €12.3 billion comprises bad loans of small and medium enterprises.

Finance

