Applications open for ‘Energy Saving at Home’ program

Starting on Monday, the “Energy Saving at Home” program will accept applications through the platform https://exoikonomo2023.gov.gr. The application period will extend until September 15. It is estimated that around 20,000 households will participate in the program, which has a budget of 300 million euros. Out of this allocation, 60 million euros are specifically designated to assist vulnerable households in combating energy poverty.

The program offers varying investment support rates, ranging from 40% to 75%, based on household income. The remaining part of the investment cost can be financed through a subsidized interest rate loan.

Eligible interventions within the program encompass the following:

Replacement of doors and windows.

Installation or upgrading of thermal insulation.

Upgrades to heating and cooling systems.

Implementation of domestic hot water systems utilizing renewable energy sources.

Other energy-saving interventions, such as a smart home management system.

For each eligible residence, regardless of whether it is a detached house or an apartment, the interventions must result in an upgrade of at least three energy categories. In the case of comprehensive renovations, the upgrade must reach a minimum of category B. This requirement ensures primary energy savings of over 30%. [AMNA]