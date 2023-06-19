Investments in data centers to exceed €1 bln by 2028

The Greek data center market is growing rapidly, according to a multinational consultancy that estimates Greece will host investments of the order of 1.1 billion euros in the next five years – i.e. by 2028 – with an annual growth rate of 8.78%.

Since October 2020, when Microsoft announced its investment, with an impact of €1 billion, for a cluster of data centers in Greece, a series of similar investment projects have followed.

These include the data centers of Lamda Hellix – a member of the American Digital Realty group whose total added economic value exceeds €2 billion, according to earlier reports by the company.