UK ambassador highlights strategic relationship with Greece

Greece and the United Kingdom signed a strategic bilateral framework agreement in 2021, providing proof of their mutual intention to invest in their long-term diplomatic relationship, said UK Ambassador to Greece Matthew Lodge on Monday.

Addressing the event “The Global Economy and Financial Services Gala Dinner: Maneuvering through the Current Turmoil,” organized by Economist Impact, Lodge said the strategic agreement was not restricted to foreign policy and defense, but included trade, investments, health, education, culture, tourism and shipping.

In a particular reference to tourism, Ambassador Lodge noted that in 2022 and for the first time in a decade, the number of British tourists to Greece exceeded those of Germans.