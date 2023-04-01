ECONOMY

Kikilias talks tourism with Canadian ambassador

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias met with the Ambassador of Canada Anna-Karine Asselin on Friday.

Boosting tourism flows between the two countries was discussed, as was the significance of the dynamic Greek diaspora in Canada, which further connects Greece and Canada.

Another important connection is Air Canada’s direct flights (Toronto-Athens and Montreal-Athens) which started this year on Tuesday, March 28, and will continue until the end of October, with a possible extension into November.

Air Transat’s direct flights to Athens International Airport from Toronto and Montreal will take place from May through October. 

