Greece leaps in World Competitiveness Ranking

Greece moved nine places higher, from 58th to 49th place, in the World Competitiveness Ranking in the 2019-2023 period, but remained low in the list of 64 countries, the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) said in a report released on Tuesday.

In the 2023 list, Greece dropped two places, losing ground in two out of four categories of the methodology, more specifically, the country lost seven places in the “Economic Performance” category (from 51st to 58th place) and the “Business Efficiency” category (from 46th to 48th).

On the other hand, Greece improved in the two other categories: in “Government Efficiency” where it went up two places from 53rd to 55th, and in “Infrastructure” – up to 40th from 41st last year.

Denmark ranked first in the World Competitiveness Ranking in 2023, remaining in this position for the second year in a row. Ireland jumped nine places to rank second, while Switzerland fell to third.