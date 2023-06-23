Finding fraud chasers hard in Cyprus

The Independent Authority Against Corruption in Cyprus has expressed concerns about the reluctance of Cypriot applicants to investigate complaints involving local officials. As a result, the authority has decided to broaden its search for suitable candidates and has appointed two lead investigators, George Kampanella and Tanveer Qureshi, based in London. The investigative team, which also includes Cypriot lawyer George Liasides, is currently working on two cases expected to be concluded promptly.

The authority follows a strict procedure of conducting investigations under conditions of confidentiality, ensuring that no information is released regarding the progress of the cases. According to the legislation governing the authority’s operations, individuals with knowledge and specialized experience in information examination and evaluation can be appointed as inspection officers.

Despite receiving over 90 applications for the position, most candidates expressed reluctance when it came to investigating complaints involving local officials. Consequently, the authority decided to search internationally, considering applicants from both public and non-public organizations and institutions.