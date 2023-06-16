EIT sets up info center in Cyprus

The European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) is about to set up an information center in Cyprus, called the EIT Community RIS Hub and is already in search of a national secretary to lead and coordinate it.

The announcement was made on Wednesday at an info day event in Cyprus, co-organized by the EIT and the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF).

Marton Herczeg, the head of the Innovation Ecosystem Unit at EIT, officially announced the call for national secretaries for the new RIS Hubs in Cyprus, Malta, Ukraine and Montenegro.

A press release emphasized these hubs will serve as local resources, providing information and guidance to innovators about opportunities within the EIT community. They will also foster collaboration between businesses and academic institutions.

Herczeg expressed his hope of establishing joint EIT hubs in 20 European countries, expanding pan-European innovation for a more competitive and sustainable future, with Cyprus, Malta, Montenegro and Ukraine being just the beginning. They are part of the EIT Regional Innovation Scheme (RIS), which aims to bridge the innovation gap in Europe.