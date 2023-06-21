ECONOMY TOURISM

Cyprus sees tourist arrivals soar in May

People enjoy the sea in southern coastal city of Larnaca, in the southeast Mediterranean island of Cyprus. [AP]

Tourism arrivals in Cyprus reached 420,076 in May 2023, compared to 315,018 in May 2022, recording an annual increase of 33.3%, according to data published by the Cyprus Statistical Service (CyStat) on Tuesday.

Arrivals from the United Kingdom were the main source of tourism for May 2023, with a share of 36.6% (153,797) of the total, followed by Israel with 8.9% (37,442), Poland with 7.3% (30,835), Germany with 6.2% (25,916) and Sweden with 5.2% (21,837).

For 82.1% of visitors, the purpose of their trip in May 2023 was holidays, 11.3% came to visit friends and relatives, and 6.5% for business.

It is worth noting that tourism arrivals in 2023 have shown an increase every month from January to May, compared to the same months in 2022. For the period of January-May 2023, arrivals of tourists totaled 1,156,705 compared to 849,058 in the corresponding period of 2022, recording an increase of 36.2%.

Moreover, a total number of 126,583 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad in May 2023, compared to 135,661 in the corresponding month last year, recording an annual decrease of 6.7%.

Cyprus Tourism

