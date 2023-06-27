Public invests in Bookvoice

Major retailer Public is entering the growing category of audiobooks, with the company investing in the largest platform active in Greece at the moment, Bookvoice.gr.

The entry into the new category had been announced last October by the managing director of the Public Group, Robby Bourlas, while in April 2023 the two sides had started their cooperation, as through Public.gr it was possible to download audiobooks.

The amount of the investment was not announced, nor was the percentage of Public’s participation in the share capital of Bookvoice, which, however, is in the double digits.

The investment was made through Public Group’s investment arm, Public Capital Partners.