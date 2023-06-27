ECONOMY

Public invests in Bookvoice

Public invests in Bookvoice

Major retailer Public is entering the growing category of audiobooks, with the company investing in the largest platform active in Greece at the moment, Bookvoice.gr.

The entry into the new category had been announced last October by the managing director of the Public Group, Robby Bourlas, while in April 2023 the two sides had started their cooperation, as through Public.gr it was possible to download audiobooks.

The amount of the investment was not announced, nor was the percentage of Public’s participation in the share capital of Bookvoice, which, however, is in the double digits.

The investment was made through Public Group’s investment arm, Public Capital Partners.

Business Technology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Fiber optics across Greece
TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Fiber optics across Greece

EU countries amend draft proposal on gig workers’ rights, companies unhappy
ECONOMY

EU countries amend draft proposal on gig workers’ rights, companies unhappy

300,000 IT experts needed
ECONOMY

300,000 IT experts needed

Epsilon Net completes takeover of Netera
ECONOMY

Epsilon Net completes takeover of Netera

Strong demand for IT professionals
ECONOMY

Strong demand for IT professionals

Epsilon Net buys 80% of Orosimo Software
ECONOMY

Epsilon Net buys 80% of Orosimo Software