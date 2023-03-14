Epsilon Net buys 80% of Orosimo Software

Epsilon Net on Tuesday announced the acquisition of an 80% equity stake in Orosimo Software for 1.36 million euros.

The company was founded in Thessaloniki in 1992 and specializes in implementing complex IT projects for medium-sized and large enterprises with activities in industry, logistics and transport in Greece and abroad and the development of special software and systems solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, the founders of the company will keep the remaining 20% of the equity capital and will continue performing their duties in running the company.

Orosimo Software reported turnover of €1.4 million in 2022 and pre-tax profits totaled €216,000.