Many Aegean islands have insufficient power supply

Problems in the supply of electricity on non-interconnected islands have been considerable this summer after similar issues last year too.

The old production units are failing one after the other due to faults, while in many cases there are no spare parts – due to their age.

The technicians of grid operator DEDDIE and Public Power Corporation are racing to install new power generators or to transfer existing ones from island to island in order to ensure electricity sufficiency.

Aegean islands such as Rhodes, Santorini, Samos, Lesvos, Chios, Karpathos (pictured), Limnos, Milos, Ikaria, Kythnos, as well as Kastellorizo have already reported a power deficit this summer.