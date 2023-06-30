ECONOMY

Cegeka lays groundwork for expansion in Greece

Cegeka lays groundwork for expansion in Greece

Cegeka, a European information and communication technology (ICT) service provider based in Belgium, has launched its expansion in Greece by looking for new office space and hiring its first executives in Athens, it announced on Thursday.

The company is looking for highly skilled IT professionals to join its team.

From Athens, Cegeka will develop activities in Greece as part of the company’s European Distribution Center.

Greece will become the fourth country in Cegeka’s European Distribution Center network, after Romania, Moldova and the Czech Republic.

Business Technology

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Public invests in Bookvoice
ECONOMY

Public invests in Bookvoice

Fiber optics across Greece
TELECOMMUNICATIONS

Fiber optics across Greece

EU countries amend draft proposal on gig workers’ rights, companies unhappy
ECONOMY

EU countries amend draft proposal on gig workers’ rights, companies unhappy

300,000 IT experts needed
ECONOMY

300,000 IT experts needed

Epsilon Net completes takeover of Netera
ECONOMY

Epsilon Net completes takeover of Netera

Strong demand for IT professionals
ECONOMY

Strong demand for IT professionals