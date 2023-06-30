Cegeka lays groundwork for expansion in Greece

Cegeka, a European information and communication technology (ICT) service provider based in Belgium, has launched its expansion in Greece by looking for new office space and hiring its first executives in Athens, it announced on Thursday.

The company is looking for highly skilled IT professionals to join its team.

From Athens, Cegeka will develop activities in Greece as part of the company’s European Distribution Center.

Greece will become the fourth country in Cegeka’s European Distribution Center network, after Romania, Moldova and the Czech Republic.