Bespoke buys majority stake in Ion

Bespoke SGA Holdings, owned by entrepreneur Spyros Theodoropoulos, has acquired a majority stake in the Greek chocolate manufacturer Ion, in accordance with an initial agreement between the two sides, according to a company statement on Thursday.

Following the transaction, Bespoke SGA Holdings SA now owns 60% of the historic chocolate-making brand, including the right to run its management.

Commenting on the acquisition of an additional share in Ion, Theodoropoulos said, “I feel especially joyful over our participation in the emblematic chocolate manufacturer Ion and at the same time have a sense of responsibility toward the old shareholders and consumers for the unobstructed growth of Ion on the basis of innovation and maintaining high quality in the products.” A joint statement by Ion shareholders said a common goal was further growth and to make Ion an important regional actor in the sector. 

