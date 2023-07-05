Cyprus commits to EU gas emission goals

The participation of Cyprus in the ambitious climate target set by the European Commission for a reduction of at least 55% in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, based on the new package of European legislation Fit for 55, includes further emissions reductions in all sectors.

As of 2027, road transport and buildings will be included in the Emissions Trading System (ETS), significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions from fuel use in transportation and heating. In case the defined limits are exceeded, fines will be imposed.

The above was discussed at the seminar held at the House of Representatives late last month for an extensive discussion on climate policies in Cyprus, based on the new EU legislative package (Fit for 55), which is considered a milestone toward achieving the broader goal set by the European Union to become climate neutral by 2050. The importance of establishing a climate law in Cyprus for the successful and timely achievement of the new targets was emphasized during the seminar.

Theodoulos Mesimeris, chief environmental officer at the Department of Environment – Ministry of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environment, highlighted the need for the implementation of ambitious climate policies. He specifically referred to the ETS, which has become even more ambitious after its recent revision. According to this revision, emissions will be further reduced in all sectors, and from 2027 onward, road transport and buildings will be included in the ETS, significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions from fuel use in transportation and heating.

Mesimeris also pointed out that excessive carbo dioxide emissions in Cyprus’ electricity generation alone resulted in a cost of approximately 247 million euros for 2022 due to the purchase of emission allowances from the EU.

Theodota Nantsou, head of environmental policy at WWF Greece, said the goal is the complete elimination of CO2 emissions, considering the adoption of a climate law in Cyprus as a means to achieve this goal. This can be achieved through the establishment of specific national targets for emissions reduction (beyond those defined by the EU), the formation of an independent scientific body to monitor the progress of climate policies, enhancing citizen participation and aligning economic sectors with climate goals.